RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th December 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past VfL Bochum by a 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The hosts edged Young Boys to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 10 out fo the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's three victories.

RB Leipzig have won each of their last four matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and have lost only one of their last 12 matches against them in all competitions.

RB Leipzig have managed to win consecutive matches in the Bundesliga for the first time since the end of October this year.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up 23 points from their 14 games in the Bundesliga so far - their best tally at this stage of the season since the 2016-17 campaign.

RB Leipzig are currently on the longest unbeaten run at home out of any side in the Bundesliga, with their previous such defeat coming in April this year.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

RB Leipzig have been impressive over the past month and have made the Red Bull Arena Leipzig an intimidating fortress. The likes of Xavi Simons and Yussuf Poulsen can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have punched above their weight so far and can pull off an upset on their day. RB Leipzig have the home advantage, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 TSG Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Xavi Simons to score - Yes