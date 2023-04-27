RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Koln last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 2-0 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won nine out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's three victories.

Since RB Leipzig were promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016, TSG Hoffenheim have lost nine games against them in all competitions - more than any other opponent in the top flight.

RB Leipzig have won 10 of their 14 matches at home in the Bundesliga this season and have picked up 32 points from these games - only Borussia Dortmund have a better record in this regard.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up only 29 points from their 28 games in the Bundesliga this season - their worst tally at this stage of the competition since the 2012-13 season.

RB Leipzig have picked up only 19 points from their 12 Bundesliga games in the second half of the season.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

RB Leipzig are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this match. The hosts have an impressive home record in the Bundesliga and will look to step up to the plate this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have struggled in the top flight this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 TSG Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes