RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig lock horns with an impressive TSG Hoffenheim side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Pokal semifinals this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 11 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's four victories.

TSG Hoffenheim won the reverse fixture by a 4-3 margin and are unbeaten in their last two games against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga - they could remain unbeaten in three consecutive such games for the first time in their history.

RB Leipzig have picked up only 42 points from their 27 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their worst start to a league campaign in the history of the competition.

RB Leipzig have won only two of their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Prediction

RB Leipzig are in abysmal form at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

TSG Hoffenheim have punched above their weight this season but have been plagued by inconsistency in recent weeks. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 TSG Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig vs TSG Hoffenheim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

