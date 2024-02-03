RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2024

RB Leipzig will invite Union Berlin to the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in Bundesliga action on Sunday.

The hosts have resumed their league campaign following the winter break on a poor note, suffering three consecutive defeats. In their previous outing, Benjamin Šeško and Loïs Openda scored in either half as they suffered a 5-2 away loss at Stuttgart.

The visitors registered their first win of the year last week and also scored for the first time after the winter break, recording a 1-0 home win over last-placed Darmstadt. Benedict Hollerbach scored the match's only goal in the 62nd minute, with András Schafer picking up the assist.

Following a four-game winless run, the hosts have dropped to fifth place in the league standings. Berlin, meanwhile, opened up a five-point gap between them and 16th-placed Koln with a win last week, and a win in this match might help them climb to 14th place.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 14 times across all competitions thus far. These meetings have been contested closely between them, with the hosts having a narrow 7-6 lead in wins and just one match ending in a draw.

The last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with six games ending with a scoreline of 2-1.

Union Berlin secured a league double over the hosts last season. RB Leipzig registered a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture earlier this season and will look to secure the league double this time around.

The visitors are winless in their travels in the Bundesliga since a 4-1 triumph over Darmstadt in their first away game of the season in August. They have failed to score in their last five away games.

Leipzig went unbeaten in their first eight home games in the Bundesliga and have suffered back-to-back losses in their two home games in 2024.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have endured a four-game winless run in the league and suffered three consecutive losses in 2024 thus far. They have conceded 10 goals in these games while finding the back of the net five times and will look to improve upon that record.

There are no absentees for head coach Marco Rose for the match apart from Amadou Haidara, who is on international duty, while Mohamed Simakan is suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Xavi Simons is back from a suspension of his own and should start here.

Die Eisernen recorded their first win in the league after two games and will look to continue that form. They have lost just one of their last four games, keeping three clean sheets, and look to be in good touch. Head coach Nenad Bjelica has helped turn the tide at the club since taking over in November and will now hope to record his first away win with them.

Kevin Volland is back in training after missing out last week and faces a late fitness test. Josip Juranović is a confirmed absentee with a muscle injury.

Considering the recent struggles of the hosts and the capital club's eight-game winless run in away games, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-1 Union Berlin

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Loïs Openda to score or assist any time - Yes

