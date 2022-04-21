RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

RB Leipzig are set to play Union Berlin at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent Bundesliga game. A second-half goal from Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai secured the win for Domenico Tedesco's RB Leipzig.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, beat Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the Bundesliga. First-half goals from Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi and midfielder Grischa Promel sealed the deal for Urs Fischer's Union Berlin.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won six games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other recently, in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal. RB Leipzig beat Union Berlin 2-1, courtesy of second-half goals from Portuguese striker Andre Silva and Swedish attacker Emil Forsberg ensured victory for RB Leipzig. Suriname international Sheraldo Becker scored the consolation goal for Union Berlin.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-D-W

Union Berlin form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Team News

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara, while there are doubts over the availability of right-back Lukas Klostermann. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Domenico Tedesco is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: Lukas Klostermann

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Meanwhile, Union Berlin manager Urs Fischer could be without veteran goalkeeper Andreas Luthe, Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah and Japanese winger Keita Endo. Centre-back Timo Baumgartl is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anthony Ujah, Andreas Luthe, Keita Endo

Suspended: Timo Baumgartl

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol, Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Halstenberg, Dominik Szoboszlai, Christopher Nkunku, Andre Silva

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow, Paul Jaeckel, Robin Knoche, Niko Giesselmann, Christopher Trimmel, Genki Haraguchi, Kevin Mohwald, Grischa Promel, Bastian Oczipka, Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction

RB Leipzig are 3rd in the league, nine points behind 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. Few could have envisioned this standing for RB Leipzig after an extremely inconsistent start to the season, and manager Domenico Tedesco deserves praise for the work he has done.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are 6th in the league, and have won their last three league games. They have been one of the better teams in the Bundesliga under Urs Fischer's management.

RB Leipzig should win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1-0 Union Berlin

