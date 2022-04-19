RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

In the second semi-final fixture of the DFB-Pokal, RB Leipzig welcome Union Berlin at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday.

The winner of this duel will take on the winner of the first semi-final that will be contested between Hamburg and Freiburg on Tuesday.

The hosts overcame Hannover in their quarter-final fixture last month, with Christopher Nkunku's brace helping them to a 4-0 win. They are yet to concede a goal in the four games in the competition so far and will be looking to maintain their 100% clean sheet record here.

The visiting side beat FC St. Pauli 2-1 in the previous round of fixtures. Leipzig were the finalists last season and will be hoping to go all the way this time, while Union Berlin have not made it to the final since 2001.

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been nine meetings between the two sides across all competitions and this will be their first meeting in the cup competition. Die Roten Bullen enjoy a 5-3 lead in wins while just one game has ended in a draw.

The last two meetings in this fixture have ended in 2-1 wins for the capital club.

RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Union Berlin form guide (Bundesliga): W-W-W-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Team News

RB Leipzig

Kevin Kampl missed the game against Bayer Leverkusen with fitness issues and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game. Yussuf Poulsen's hand injury was not as serious as first thought and he is in contention to start here. Amadou Haidara remains out with a ligament injury.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Doubtful: Kevin Kampl

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Anthony Ujah is struggling with fitness issues while goalkeeper Andreas Luthe remains out with muscular problems.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Anthony Ujah, Andreas Luthe

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Péter Gulácsi (GK); Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Josko Gvardiol; Angeliño, Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai, Marcel Halstenberg; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Andre Silva

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Rønnow (GK); Paul Jäckel, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl; Christopher Trimmel, Rani Khedira, Genki Haraguchi, Grischa Promel, Niko Giesselmann; Sheraldo Becker, Taiwo Awoniyi

RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin Prediction

The hosts have been in great form recently and are on a 14-game undefeated streak across all competitions. They have kept a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions and have not conceded a goal in any of their four games in the competition. The odds of a clean sheet for Leipzig look good.

Die Eisernen have made it three wins in a row in the league but might struggle against their southern rivals. We expect Leipzig to triumph.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Union Berlin

