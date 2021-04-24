RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig will play VfB Stuttgart at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday in the latest round of Bundesliga matches.

RB Leipzig are second in the Bundesliga standings with 61 points from 30 games. Leipzig are 10 points behind leaders Bayern Munich, making it very difficult for them to play catch-up at this late stage of the campaign.

However, they are virtually guaranteed a UCL berth and now head coach Julius Nagelsmann will be looking to finish the season on a strong note.

Stuttgart are 10th in the table, managing a rather underwhelming tally of 39 points after 30 matches. They are going through a poor spell of form, having lost four out of their last five Bundesliga encounters.

RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head

The two teams have played five games between them so far, with RB Leipzig winning four of those encounters. Stuttgart are winless, while one game resulted in a draw.

The last time RB Leipzig and Stuttgart played each other, Julian Nagelsmann's team ran out 0-1 winners courtesy of a 67th-minute goal from Spaniard Dani Olmo.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-L

VfL Stuttgart form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-L-L

RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart Team News

RB Leipzig

Central midfielder Konrad Laimer has been ruled out with an ankle fracture. Winger Dominik Szoboszlai will not be available for selection following an adductor injury.

Injured: Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Stuttgart have a long list of injuries ahead of Sunday's encounter with RB Leipzig. Lilian Egloff is out with an ankle fracture, while Silas Wamangituka is sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. Marcin Kaminski is undergoing quarantine as per the Bundesliga's Covid-19 policy.

Hamadi Al Ghaddioui won't be able to feature because of a ruptured syndesmotic ligament and Borna Sosa is still recovering from a tear in a joint capsule. Both Nicolas Gonzalez and Orel Mangala are out with torn muscles.

Injured: Lilian Egloff, Borna Sosa, Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Silas Wamangituka, Nicolas Gonzalez and Orel Mangala

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart Predicted XIs

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Peter Gulacsi; Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele; Marcel Halstenberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Angelino; Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku; Alexander Sörloth

Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Atakan Karazor, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Marc Oliver Kempf; Tanguy Coulibaly, Wataru Endo, Gonzalo Castro, Erik Thommy; Phillip Förster, Mateo Klimowicz ; Sasa Kalajdzic

RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

RB Leipzig have been second only to Bayern Munich in terms of performances this season and are outright favorites to win this encounter.

Stuttgart's recent results don't inspire a lot of confidence, and Sabitzer and co. are likely to prevail with ease.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-0 VfB Stuttgart