RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg lock horns with an impressive RB Leipzig side in an important encounter at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts eased past SC Freiburg by a comfortable 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 10 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's five victories.

After a run of only four defeats in 19 matches against VfL Wolfsburg in all competitions, RB Leipzig have lost their last two such games, with both defeats coming this season.

RB Leipzig have picked up 53 points from their 28 games in the Bundesliga so far this season and are better placed than they were at this stage of the season in their last two campaigns.

VfL Wolfsburg have won only one of their last 13 matches in the Bundesliga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Werder Bremen in their previous away game.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have come into their own over the past month and will be intent on consolidating their place in the top four. The likes of Xavi Simons and Lois Openda can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg are in the midst of a slump at the moment and will need to be at their best on Saturday. RB Leipzig are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score - Yes