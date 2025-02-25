RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2025

The DFB Pokal is back in action with another set of matches this week as VfL Wolfsburg take on an impressive RB Leipzig side in a crucial quarterfinal fixture at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

RB Leipzig are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by FC Heidenheim in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

VfL Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw again VfL Bochum last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won 11 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to VfL Wolfsburg's six victories.

RB Leipzig are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Bundesliga but have been held to draws in five of these games, with their only victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against FC St. Pauli.

VfL Wolfsburg are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga encounter last month.

VfL Wolfsburg have won two of their last three matches against RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and won their previous such game by a 5-1 margin.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have flattered to deceive this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

VfL Wolfsburg have a good squad at their disposal and have given a good account of themselves in the DFB Pokal. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

