RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2022-23

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as RB Leipzig take on VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Schalke last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

RB Leipzig are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have also been inconsistent this season. The hosts suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Union Berlin and will need to bounce back this weekend.

RB Leipzig English @RBLeipzig_EN



"They've had the potential to have had a few different results, but have been lacking a bit of luck so far. They're a top team with a lot of fast players and a good structure."



#WeAreLeipzig 🎙️ Domenico Tedesco on Wolfsburg ahead of #RBLWOB "They've had the potential to have had a few different results, but have been lacking a bit of luck so far. They're a top team with a lot of fast players and a good structure." 🎙️ Domenico Tedesco on Wolfsburg ahead of #RBLWOB:"They've had the potential to have had a few different results, but have been lacking a bit of luck so far. They're a top team with a lot of fast players and a good structure."🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig https://t.co/d8mTAtj3pW

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have a good record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won seven out of the 17 matches played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed four victories against RB Leipzig and will look to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for RB Leipzig. VfL Wolfsburg were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: L-D-D

VfL Wolfsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-D

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

RB Leipzig have a point to prove

RB Leipzig

Dominik Szoboszlai is serving a suspension at the moment and will not be available for selection. Lukas Klostermann is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Lukas Klostermann

Doubtful: Yussuf Poulsen, Josko Gvardiol

Suspended: Dominik Szoboszlai

VfL Wolfsburg need to be at their best

VfL Wolfsburg

Yannick Gerhardt and Jonas Wind are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Kilian Fischer and Patrick Wimmer are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Yannick Gerhardt, Jonas Wind, Patrick Wimmer

Doubtful: Kilian Fischer, Kevin Paredes, Jerome Roussillon

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg; Benjamin Henrichs, Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer, David Raum; Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner, Dani Olmo

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koen Casteels; Micky van de Ven, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Maxence Lacroix, Paulo Otavio; Maximilian Arnold, Josuha Guilavogui, Mattias Svanberg, Max Kruse; Lukas Nmecha, Omar Marmoush

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have impressive players in their ranks but are yet to hit their stride in the Bundesliga. The likes of Timo Werner and Dani Olmo can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

VfL Wolfsburg have several issues to address at the moment and are in dire need of a shot in the arm. RB Leipzig are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi