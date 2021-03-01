RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

The DFB-Pokal is back in action with an intriguing set of quarter-final fixtures this week as RB Leipzig take on VfL Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

RB Leipzig are currently hot on the heels of reigning champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race and seem intent on winning silverware this season. The home side secured an exhilarating 3-2 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

VfL Wolfsburg have also enjoyed an excellent campaign and are in third place in the league table at the moment. Die Wolfe eased past Hertha Berlin in their previous game and have a point to prove going into this fixture.

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have a good record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won six matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed only three victories against RB Leipzig and will need to take it up a notch this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Bundesliga earlier this year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams made their fair share of errors on the day and will want to put in a better performance on Wednesday.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-L-W-W

VfL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News

RB Leipzig have a strong squad

RB Leipzig

Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, and Dominik Szoboszlai are currently carrying knocks and might not play a part in this match. Alexander Sorloth made an impact off the bench over the weekend and is likely to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate

Suspended: None

VfL Wolfsburg need to win this game

VfL Wolfsburg

Advertisement

Marin Pongracic was sent off against Hertha Berlin over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture. Josip Brekalo is recovering from an injury at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Josip Brekalo

Suspended: Marin Pongracic

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Alexander Sorloth

VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Paulo Otavio, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Yannick Gerhardt, Xaver Schlaeger, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Ridle Baku; Wout Weghorst

RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

RB Leipzig have exceeded expectations this season and will want to make a statement with a victory in this fixture. Die Roten Bullen pulled off a stunning heist in the Bundesliga over the weekend and have an exceptional squad.

VfL Wolfsburg have consistently punched above their weight this season and can potentially pull off an upset in this game. RB Leipzig are in better shape at the moment, however, and should be able to pick up a victory.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg

Also Read: Barcelona vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2020-21