RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

The DFB-Pokal is back in action with an intriguing set of quarter-final fixtures this week as RB Leipzig take on VfL Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.
RB Leipzig are currently hot on the heels of reigning champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race and seem intent on winning silverware this season. The home side secured an exhilarating 3-2 victory against Borussia Monchengladbach over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.
VfL Wolfsburg have also enjoyed an excellent campaign and are in third place in the league table at the moment. Die Wolfe eased past Hertha Berlin in their previous game and have a point to prove going into this fixture.
RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head
RB Leipzig have a good record against VfL Wolfsburg and have won six matches out of a total of 14 games played between the two teams. VfL Wolfsburg have managed only three victories against RB Leipzig and will need to take it up a notch this week.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Bundesliga earlier this year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams made their fair share of errors on the day and will want to put in a better performance on Wednesday.
RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-L-W-W
VfL Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-D-W-W
RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Team News
RB Leipzig
Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, and Dominik Szoboszlai are currently carrying knocks and might not play a part in this match. Alexander Sorloth made an impact off the bench over the weekend and is likely to feature in this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Konrad Laimer, Benjamin Henrichs, Ibrahima Konate
Suspended: None
VfL Wolfsburg
Marin Pongracic was sent off against Hertha Berlin over the weekend and is suspended for this fixture. Josip Brekalo is recovering from an injury at the moment and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Josip Brekalo
Suspended: Marin Pongracic
RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi; Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele; Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Alexander Sorloth
VfL Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Casteels; Paulo Otavio, John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Kevin Mbabu; Yannick Gerhardt, Xaver Schlaeger, Maximilian Arnold, Renato Steffen, Ridle Baku; Wout Weghorst
RB Leipzig vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction
RB Leipzig have exceeded expectations this season and will want to make a statement with a victory in this fixture. Die Roten Bullen pulled off a stunning heist in the Bundesliga over the weekend and have an exceptional squad.
VfL Wolfsburg have consistently punched above their weight this season and can potentially pull off an upset in this game. RB Leipzig are in better shape at the moment, however, and should be able to pick up a victory.
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg
