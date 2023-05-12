RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive RB Leipzig side at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Sunday.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in 12th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The hosts edged SC Freiburg to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

RB Leipzig have a good recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 10 out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Werder Bremen's three victories.

RB Leipzig have won all their five matches at home against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - the most they have played a single opponent at home without dropping points in the competition.

RB Leipzig are in third place in the Bundesliga standings - the last time a team in third place did not finish in the top four at this stage of the season was VfB Stuttgart in the 2004-05 season.

After a run of only two victories in seven games in all competition, RB Leipzig have managed to win six of their last seven official games.

Werder Bremen are seven points clear of the relegation zone - no team has been relegated with this tally since the 1995-96 season.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Prediction

RB Leipzig have impressive players in their ranks and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. The likes of Dani Olmo and Timo Werner can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Werder Bremen can pack a punch on their day but have a poor record at the Red Bull Leipzig Arena. RB Leipzig are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Werder Bremen

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Timo Werner to score - Yes

