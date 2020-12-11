RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

RB Leipzig host Werder Bremen at the Red Bull Arena in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leipzig will still be on a high after a memorable game on Tuesday night, when they qualified for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win over Manchester United.

The finish was nervy, but Leipzig were excellent in securing a 3-0 lead, which allowed them some margin for error right at the end of the game. This was particularly useful when United did everything in their power to come back into the game.

Leipzig are third in the Bundesliga at the moment, but only two points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, who they faced last weekend. Leipzig drew that game 3-3, with a late Thomas Muller equalizer denying Julian Nagelsmann's side the three points in that encounter.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have not won a Bundesliga game since early October. Florian Kohfeldt's team have also lost three of their last four in the league.

Last weekend, Bremen played Stuttgart at home, and lost 2-1 to a brace from Silas Wamangituka.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have won six out of 10 previous clashes against Werder Bremen, while they have lost three times. Only once in the past have these two sides played out a draw.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Werder Bremen form guide: L-L-D-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Team News

Nagelsmann will have to continue to do without the likes of Lukas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer, who are very important players in this Leipzig setup. In addition, the likes of Benjamin Henrichs and Hwang Hee-chan are ruled out, with the Korean having tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Fabrice Hartmann

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hwang Hee-chan

Strike Niclas Fullkrug has a calf injury, and is unlikely to be fit in time for this game. In addition, Milot Rashica has a hamstring injury, which depletes Bremen's options in attack.

Injured: Niclas Fullkrug, Milot Rashica

Doubtful: Davie Selke

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Willi Orban; Nordi Mukiele, Marcel Sabitzer, Amadou Haidara, Angelino; Justin Kluivert, Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jiri Pavlenka; Theodore Gebre Selassie, Omar Toprak, Marco Friedl, Ludwig Augustinsson; Christian Gross, Maximilian Eggestein; Leonardo Bittencourt, Josh Sargent, Yuya Osaka; Davie Selke

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Leipzig will be full of confidence after the midweek result, and should run out comfortable winners against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Werder Bremen