RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2023-24

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen take on an impressive RB Leipzig side at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig on Saturday. RB Leipzig have been one of the best-performing teams in the German top flight and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Werder Bremen are currently in 11th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by TSG Hoffenheim in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

RB Leipzig have an excellent recent record against Werder Bremen and have won 11 out of the last 16 matches between the two teams. Werder Bremen have managed only three victories against RB Leipzig and will hope to improve upon that record this weekend.

RB Leipzig form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Werder Bremen form guide: D-W-W-L-D

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Team News

RB Leipzig

Xavi Simons was sent off against TSG Hoffenheim last week and is suspended for this game. Xaver Schlager has sustained a long-term injury and is also ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Xaver Schlager

Doubtful: Christopher Lenz

Suspended: Xavi Simons

Werder Bremen

Naby Keita has been involved in several controversies at the club and has been suspended until the end of their campaign. Amos Pieper and Skelly Alvero are injured and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Amos Pieper, Skelly Alvero

Doubtful: Justin Njinmah, Jiri Pavlenka

Suspended: Naby Keita

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-4-2): Blaswich; Raum, Lukeba, Orban, Henrichs; Baumgartner, Seiwald, Haidara, Olmo; Sesko, Openda

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zetterer; Veljkovic, Friedl, Jung; Weiser, Schmyd, Lynen, Bittencourt, Agu; Woltemade, Ducksch

RB Leipzig vs Werder Bremen Prediction

RB Leipzig have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to consolidate their place in the top four. With Xavi Simons suspended, the likes of Dani Olmo and Lois Openda will need to step up to the plate this week.

Werder Bremen have not been at their best this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. RB Leipzig are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 3-1 Werder Bremen