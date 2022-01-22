RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action returns over the weekend after midweek DFB-Pokal fixtures as RB Leipzig square off against Wolfsburg at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.
The hosts were involved in a round of 16 fixture in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday as they progressed to the next round with a 2-0 win over second-division side Hansa, maintaining their 100% record in 2022. Their previous league outing ended in a 2-0 win at Stuttgart.
Wolfsburg played out a goalless draw against Hertha Berlin in their last league outing, extending their winless run across all competitions to 10 games. They are just three points above the relegation zone.
RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head
There have been 16 games between the two sides across all competitions. The home side have the better record in this fixture, leading 7-4 in wins while five games have ended in draws.
Wolfsburg have just one win to their name in their last nine appearances against Die Roten Bullen, with that game coming at the Volkswagen Arena in August. Jérôme Roussillon scored the only goal of the game.
RB Leipzig form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D
Wolfsburg form guide (Bundesliga): D-L-L-L-L
RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Team News
RB Leipzig
Marcel Halstenberg is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Emil Forsberg is also expected to sit this one out with a thigh injury. Amadou Haidara and Ilaix Moriba will continue to represent Mali and Guinea at the 2021 AFCON, hence remaining unavailable.
Injured: Marcel Halstenberg, Emil Forsberg
Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Amadou Haidara, Ilaix Moriba
Suspended: None
Wolfsburg
Lukas Nmecha, Xaver Schlager, Paulo Otavio and William are all injured and not in contention to start on Sunday. Dodi Lukebakio, Daniel Ginczek and Admir Mehmedi's involvements remain doubtful.
Renato Steffen was suspended for the game after his fifth yellow card of the campaign.
Injured: Lukas Nmecha, Xaver Schlager, Paulo Otavio, William
Doubtful: Admir Mehmedi, Marvin Stefaniak, Dodi Lukebakio, Daniel Ginczek
Suspended: Renato Steffen
RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI
RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Peter Gulacsi; Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orbán; Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Lukas Klostermann; Christopher Nkunku; Andre Silva, Yussuf Poulsen
Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; John Brooks, Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw; Jerome Roussillon, Maximilian Arnold, Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku; Maximilian Philipp, Luca Waldschmidt; Wout Weghorst
RB Leipzig vs Wolfsburg Prediction
Only the last-placed Furth (14) have lost more games than the visiting side (10) this season. Seven of Leipzig's eight wins have come at home this term and they are the favorites here.
Die Wölfe have endured a poor run of form in their recent games and are expected to come up short against the hosts.
Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Wolfsburg
