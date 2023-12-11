RB Leipzig vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | December 13, 2023

RB Leipzig entertain Young Boys at the Red Bull Arena Leipzig in their final group game of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (December 13).

The hosts are second in Group G with nine points while Young Boys are third with four points, so the outcome of the game will have no impact on the standings.

Leipzig suffered a 3-2 loss to reigning champions Manchester City in their previous outing, squandering a two-goal lead in the second half after Loïs Openda's brace.

Young Boys, meanwhile, registered their first win of the campaign on matchday five, beating Red Star Belgrade 2-0. Kosta Nedeljković's own goal got the ball rolling in the eighth minute before Lewin Blum doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, thanks to second-half goals from Christoph Baumgartner and Yussuf Poulsen after Ramy Bensebaini's own goal had given them a first-half lead.

Young Boys, meanwhile, beat St. Gallen 3-0 in the Swiss Super League on Saturday to maintain their pole position in the league.

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the second time, with Leipzig winning 3-1 on matchday one.

Leipzig have scored 11 goals in five games while Young Boys have conceded as many in five outings.

Leipzig have lost once at home across competitions this season, with that defeat coming against City in October.

Young Boys have won three of their last four games across competitions, keeping clean sheets in the wins.

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys Prediction

Leipzig have won their last four home games, scoring 14 goals and conceding thrice. They have lost just once at home in five Champions League games, winning three. They have scored thrice apiece in each win.

Young Boys, meanwhile, head into the game on a four-game unbeaten run, winning three and keeping as many clean sheets. They have one win in 14 away Champions League games. Young Boys have six wins in 29 meetings against German teams.

Leipzig coach Marco Rose is without the services of El Chadaille Bitshiabu due to a knee injury while Timo Werner, who missed the Dortmund game, is a doubt.

Nonetheless, Leipzig have good squad depth, and considering their current form, should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys

RB Leipzig vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lois Openda to score or assist any time - Yes