RB Salzburg v Chelsea: 3 Talking Points

Collin D'Silva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
49   //    01 Aug 2019, 02:20 IST

Lampard has lots still to address at Chelsea
Lampard has lots still to address at Chelsea

Chelsea's new boss Frank Lampard has tried to impress his stamp upon this team all of pre-season. Having experimented plenty early on, he seems to have settled on the 4-2-3-1 position which presses high and is keen to attack.

They're a little more than a week away from their Premier League opener and the 3-5 action-packed game against RB Salzburg that ended in Chelsea's favour seems entirely symbolic of what Chelsea's season is going to look like.

Both teams battled hard, and though Chelsea appeared in control for large parts of the game, they seemed completely out of control for short periods. A good match up against a dominant Austrian side who have already started their season last weekend and will play Champions League football this season is a great way to build up to the Premier League.

There's plenty to discuss about this new Chelsea side that seems to have found a good combination of the old and new and is sort of finding its feet. There are, however, 3 major talking points for us to take away from this game.

#3 – Electric midfield for Chelsea

Barkley is rediscovering form under Frank Lampard
Barkley is rediscovering form under Frank Lampard

There are many question marks about this Chelsea side but their midfield is packed with quality. Ross Barkley seems to have found his mojo once again and is flourishing in the number 10 role that he loved at Everton.

Christian Pulisic, who has impressed in bits and parts so far for Chelsea also got 2 goals and an assist in the game as he seems an imperious player, especially playing on the left. He was able to constantly find space and receive the ball, once he has it, he isn't afraid to take on players as well.

Throw the young Mason Mount in the mix as well and between the three of them, this midfield could have some serious buzz. You look around them and you see Pedro, Willian, maybe Kenedy, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi returning at some point in the season and this attack could really be buzzing.

In deeper positions, Kovacic is looking the part once again, not afraid to bring the ball out from the back, he's showing why Chelsea decided to bring him to Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer.

Tags:
Chelsea Ross Barkley Christian Pulisic
