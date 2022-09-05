RB Salzburg vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The UEFA Champions League kicks off with a set of exciting fixtures this week as RB Salzburg take on AC Milan on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive on the domestic front and will look to prove their mettle in this fixture.

RB Salzburg are currently at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga and have excelled in their league this season. The home side eased past WSG Tirol by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will face a formidable test in this match.

AC Milan are in second place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have been impressive this year. The Rossoneri edged Inter Milan to an important 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

AC Milan have never played an official fixture against RB Salzburg and will need to adapt to a new opponent this week. The Rossoneri have thrived under Stefano Pioli and have a point to prove in the Champions League this season.

RB Salzburg form guide: W-W-W-W-W

AC Milan form guide: W-D-W-D-W

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Team News

RB Salzburg have a depleted squad

RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg have a lengthy injury list with Samson Tijani, Bryan Okoh, Sekou Keita, and Luka Sucic ruled out of this match. Kamil Piatkowski, Justin Omoregie, and Mamady Diambou are also struggling with their fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Samson Tijani, Bryan Okoh, Sekou Keita, Luka Sucic, Kamil Piatkowski, Justin Omoregie, Mamady Diambou, Ignace Van der Brempt

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan have an impressive squad

AC Milan

Ante Rebic has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rade Krunic are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rade Krunic, Alessandro Florenzi

Doubtful: Ante Rebic

Suspended: None

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Predicted XI

RB Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Philipp Kohn; Andreas Ulmer, Maximilian Wober, Oumar Solet, Amar Dedic; Nicolas Seiwald, Maurits Kjaergaard, Nicolas Capaldo; Noah Okafor, Benjamin Sesko, Fernando

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Davide Calabria; Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

RB Salzburg vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have grown into a robust outfit under Stefano Pioli and have been in impressive form this season. The Rossoneri held their own against Inter Milan and will look to begin their European campaign on a positive note.

RB Salzburg have a near-flawless domestic record but will be up against a different class of opposition this week. AC Milan are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-3 AC Milan

