RB Salzburg vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022

RB Salzburg will square off against Eredivisie champions Ajax at the SaalfeldenArena in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The hosts played their first competitive game of the 2022-23 season on Friday, beating Fugen FC 3-0 in the first round of the Austrian Cup. Benjamin Sesko, Junior Adamu and Ignace Van Der Brempt scored for Salzburg. They faced Feyenoord in their last friendly, suffering a 2-1 loss, and will hope for a better outcome against Ajax.

The reigning Eredivisie champions played a 1-1 draw against Eupen in their last friendly on Friday. They still have a couple of friendliesto play before they lock horns with PSV on July 30 in the Johan Cryuff Shield.

RB Salzburg vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times across competitions. Six of these fixtures have been competitive games and one a pre-season friendly.

As one would expect, Ajax have the upper hand against their Austrian rivals. They enjoy a narrow 3-2 lead in wins, while the two remaining games have ended in draws.

The head-to-head record is even in competitive games, with two wins for each team. Ajax are ahead overall, thanks to their 4-1 win in the friendly in 2020.

Ajax have scored nine goals and conceded six times in five friendlies this summer.

Salzburg, meanwhile, have scored ten goals and conceded eight times in five friendlies.

RB Salzburg vs Ajax Prediction

Salzburg get their Austrian Bundesliga campaign underway on Saturday against Austria Wien. So they might choose to rest their first-team players for this contest. They looked sharp in the Austrian Cup on Friday and are likely to score at least once

Ajax, meanwhile, have used the pre-season to experiment with their new-look squad. New manager Alfred Schreuder has got a good idea of his ideal lineup by now. Ajax have a superior squad and should be able to overcome their hosts.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-2 Ajax.

RB Salzburg vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Ajax to score first - Yes.

