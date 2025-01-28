RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as RB Salzburg take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important clash at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Atletico Madrid are currently in fifth place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Colchoneros were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Villarreal in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

RB Salzburg, on the other hand, are in 34th place in the Champions League table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side slumped to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Trending

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over RB Salzburg and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to RB Salzburg's one victory.

The previous meetings between Atletico Madrid and RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League took place in the 2020-21 season and ended in a 5-2 aggregate victory for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid have never lost against an opponent from Austria in the UEFA Champions League and have won nine of their 10 such games in the competition so far.

RB Salzburg have lost each of their last seven matches at home in the UEFA Champions League and have lost all three such games this season without scoring a single goal.

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez have been impressive for the side and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

RB Salzburg can pack a punch on their day but have a poor home record in the UEFA Champions League. Atletico Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 0-3 Atletico Madrid

RB Salzburg vs Atletico Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback