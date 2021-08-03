RB Salzburg vs Barcelona: Where to watch in India, USA and UK

Barcelona continue their pre-season preparations with another intriguing match this week as they take on RB Salzburg on Wednesday. The Catalan giants have excelled under Ronald Koeman over the past month and will have to step up in this game.

RB Salzburg have been impressive in their pre-season and will look to dominate the Austrian Bundesliga this year. The Austrian outfit thrashed Ried by a 7-1 margin last week but will face an uphill battle in this match.

Barcelona have scored 10 goals in their last three matches and seem to have settled on a formidable system under Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana eased past VfB Stuttgart in their previous game and will want a similar result against RB Salzburg.

RB Salzburg vs Barcelona Team News

RB Salzburg can pull off an upset

RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg have no injury concerns at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal against Barcelona. The Austrian giants are set to name a strong team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Memphis Depay could start against VfB Stuttgart

Barcelona

Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Oscar Mingueza are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Ilaix Moriba's contract negotiations have stalled and the youngster will remain unavailable for this match. Alex Collado has been given permission to leave the club on loan and Yusuf Demir will likely start against RB Salzburg

Lionel Messi is yet to sign his new contract with Barcelona and remains unavailable for selection. Memphis Depay scored a sensational goal for Barcelona last week and is set to start this game.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: Sergio Aguero, Alex Collado

Unavailable: Lionel Messi, Ilaix Moriba

At what time does the match between RB Salzburg and Barcelona kick off?

India: 4th August 2021, at 10:30 PM

USA: 4th August 2021, at 1 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 12 PM (Central Standard Time), 10 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 4th August 2021, at 6 PM

📍 Donaueschingen, Germany

💪 Tuesday training session pic.twitter.com/gJyfP4Fbcb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 3, 2021

Where and how to watch RB Salzburg vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Not Available

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of RB Salzburg vs Barcelona?

India: Barca TV+

USA: Barca TV+

UK: BarcaTV+, Premier Player HD

