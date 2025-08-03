RB Salzburg vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2025

RB Salzburg continue their quest for a sixth consecutive UEFA Champions League appearance with a clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday. The sides face off at the Red Bull Arena Salzburg for the first leg of their tie in the third qualifying round.

Having qualified for every edition of the competition since 2019, Salzburg launched another bid with a 5-2 aggregate victory over Norwegian side, Brann. The Red Bulls secured a sensational 4-1 victory away from home in the first leg, with all four of their goals coming after the break, before playing out a 1-1 draw in the return.

During this period, Salzburg also crushed Dietach 4-0 in the first round of the Austrian Cup. Last weekend, Thomas Letsch's side also began the 2025-26 Austrian Bundesliga season with a 2-2 stalemate against Ried.

Meanwhile, Club Brugge were among the biggest surprises of the Champions League last season as the Belgian team made it all the way to the quarter-finals, where Aston Villa finally ended their dream run.

Brugge's run was particularly inspiring when you see that they had been drawn to play against some European heavyweights such as Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and AC Milan in the league phase, before knocking out Atalanta in the round of 16.

To fail to qualify for the new Champions League season after such a historic run would be an abject failure and disappointing for the side, as Brugge come into the fixture with only victory on their mind.

RB Salzburg vs Club Brugge Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

These sides meet for the third time in history. In their previous two encounters, the spoils were equally shared with one win for each: Club Brugge 2-1 RB Salzburg and RB Salzburg 4-0 Club Brugge in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League intermediate stage.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in four official games this season, winning twice before drawing twice.

In four official games so far this season, Salzburg have scored 11 goals in all competitions.

RB Salzburg vs Club Brugge Prediction

RB Salzburg have demonstrated their frightening attacking might this season, and Club Brugge can expect a tough run for their money. But the Belgian side are no pushover, and will draw inspiration from their epic Champions League run last year to channel their best and deny Salzburg a win.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 2-2 Club Brugge

RB Salzburg vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

