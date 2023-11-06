RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

RB Salzburg will invite Inter Milan to the Red Bull Arena Salzburg in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, recording two wins in three games. The hosts, meanwhile, have lost two games in a row since a 2-0 away win over Benfica in their campaign opener in September

The two teams met in Milan in the reverse fixture last month, with Inter registering a 2-1 home win. Alexis Sánchez opened the scoring in the 19th minute but Oscar Gloukh pulled one back for Salzburg in the 57th minute. Inter were awarded a penalty just seven minutes later, which Hakan Çalhanoğlu converted confidently to restore his team's lead.

The hosts have won three games in a row since the loss to Inter, including a 2-0 triumph over WSG Tirol in the Austrian Bundesliga on Friday. Karim Konaté bagged a brace as Salzburg moved to the top of the table.

The visitors extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games with a 2-1 away triumph over Atalanta in the Serie A on Saturday. Hakan Çalhanoğlu scored from the penalty spot in the first half and Lautaro Martínez added a goal in the second half.

RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice in European competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings and have a 100% record.

RB Salzburg have lost three of their last four home games in all competitions, failing to score in these defeats as well.

Inter Milan have an unbeaten record in their travels this season, recording five wins in six away games.

Salzburg have won just one of their last five home games in the Champions League, scoring four times and conceding six times in that period.

RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan Prediction

Die Roten Bullen have won their last three games in all competitions, keeping two clean sheets in that period. They have failed to score in three of their last four home games and might struggle here.

They have a lengthy absentee list for the match, with Dijon Kameri, Sekou Koita, Fernando, Kamil Piątkowski, Maurits Kjærgaard, and Aleksa Terzic sidelined through injuries.

The Nerazzurri have dropped points just thrice across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their travels this term, keeping four clean sheets in six away games. Benjamin Pavard was substituted in the win over Atalanta with a knee injury and will not travel to Salzburg with the squad.

Considering Inter's 100% record against the hosts and current form, a comfortable win looks to be on the cards for Simone Inzaghi's men.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-2 Inter Milan

RB Salzburg vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes