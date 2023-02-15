RB Salzburg vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16, 2023

RB Salzburg will welcome Roma to the Red Bull Arena for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs on Thursday (February 16).

The hosts kicked off their campaign in the Champions League, where they finished third to drop to the Europa League. Roma, meanwhile, finished second in Group C of the Europa League to book their place in the playoffs.

Salzburg picked up their first win of the year with a 4-0 win at home over Austria Lustenau at the weekend, with all goals coming in the second half. Roma, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Lecce in Serie A game on Saturday. Paulo Dybala bagged the equaliser ten minutes after Roger Ibanez's own goal had given Lecce the lead.

RB Salzburg vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive game.

Both teams are back in the Europa League after a year. Salzburg were eliminated in the Round of 32 in the 2020-21 edition, while Roma made the semifinals that year.

Roma have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last seven games across competitions, while Salzburg have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their last five outings.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat on their travels across competitions since September and are winless in two away games.

Salzburg have kept clean sheets in four of their last six home games across competitions.

The hosts have endured a low-scoring run at home this season, scoring just once in seven of their last nine home games. Roma, meanwhile, have failed to score in just one of their away games.

RB Salzburg vs Roma Prediction

Salzburg won just once in the Champions League this season, at home against Dinamo Zagreb. They have won six times in 22 games against Italian opponents.

Roma won the Europa Conference League last season and will look to do the trick in the Europa League. Jose Mourinho's men have a decent record against Austrian opponents, winning five of their 12 meetings.

Roma have a slight advantage in term of squad quality and experience and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: RB Salzburg 1-2 Roma

RB Salzburg vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Paulo Dybala to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

