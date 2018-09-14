Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Rúben Neves to Manchester?

JN Analysis
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
296   //    14 Sep 2018, 01:55 IST

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pre-Season Friendly
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Pre-Season Friendly

Rubén Neves has had a sensational spell at Wolves and is looking to carry on with that.

Some sources are telling us that Manchester City & Manchester United are approaching the Portuguese Wonderkid!

Pep Guardiola is looking to bid around £60,000,000 for Neves, but as of yet, there are no confirmations of United having interest.

Wolves have a strong Portuguese sense to their team with 6 Portuguese players in the starting XI.

They have the likes of Joao Moutinho, Rubén Neves and Rúi Patricio who all play regularly for the Portuguese national team. Wolves are really looking like they are here to stay in the Premier League.

Rúben Neves is accordingly wanted by European Giants Juventus and PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) and this is surely making some Wolves fans worried. (Myself included)

In other news, Wolves' Ivan Cavleiro is out injured after a strain to the lower back. As of yet, he is not being missed, due to new man Adáma Traore who Wolves signed from Middlesbrough for £18,000,000 and he is proving to be 'too hot to handle' for many Premier League defenders. With his scary, blistering and mad pace down the right wing, can any defender stop him?

More News -

Neves partner Joao Moutinho is also proving to be quite a player. In many Wolves fans eyes, he is performing better than Neves. Most people voted him to be Player of the month for August!

Raúl Jimenez is also proving to be quite a 'hotshot' in the box for Wolves. Many Wolves fans will think of the header he scored against Everton! Man, what a goal that was. A pass to Neves is all it needed. Neves looks up, sees Jimenez's arm go up calling for the ball. Whipping into the box at speed and it's Jimenez with a diving header to pick up a point for the Wolves.

Please follow @JN_Analysis & @WanderersWeekly on Instagram

Drop your opinions!

JN Analysis
CONTRIBUTOR
