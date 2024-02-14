RC Lens vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

RC Lens and Freiburg return to action in the Europa League when they lock horns in the first leg of the playoff round on Thursday.

German outfit Freiburg travel to the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on a run of three consecutive defeats and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Meanwhile, Lens took another stride towards securing Champions League football next season as they picked up a 3-1 victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1 last Saturday.

Franck Haise’s men have now won three games on the bounce, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since their 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on January 14.

Lens will now look to keep the run going as they kick off their Europa League campaign after crashing out of the Champions League following a third-placed finish in Group B.

Freiburg, on the other hand, failed to arrest their slump in the German Bundesliga and suffered a 3-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park last Friday.

Christian Streich’s side have conceded nine goals and scored only twice during their run of three straight defeats, since scraping a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim on January 20.

Freiburg now turn their sights to the Europa League, where they finished as runners-up in Group A after picking up 12 points from six matches.

RC Lens vs Freiburg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Lens and Freiburg, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

The German outfit have failed to win five of their last six competitive matches, losing four and claiming one draw since December.

Lens are unbeaten in 10 of their last 12 home matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and two draws since late September.

Freiburg are on a run of four back-to-back competitive defeats on the road, conceding 11 goals and scoring three in that time.

RC Lens vs Freiburg Prediction

Freiburg have endured a tough start to the new year and are currently on a run of three consecutive losses. Lens, meanwhile, have put together an impressive string of results of late, and given their solid home form, we are tipping them to pick up a first-leg win.

Prediction: RC Lens 2-1 Freiburg

RC Lens vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Lens to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Freiburg’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors' last 10 matches)