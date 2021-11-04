RC Lens vs Troyes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Looking to move into second place in the French Ligue 1 standings, RC Lens play host to Troyes at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on Friday.

The visitors head into the game on a three-game unbeaten run and will be looking to keep the ball rolling and continue their charge into the top half of the table.

RC Lens failed to make it two wins from two last Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Olympique Lyon away from home.

Prior to that, Franck Haise’s men claimed an emphatic 4-1 win over Metz, where Wesley Saïd scored a first-half brace to condemn the visitors to their seventh defeat of the season.

With 21 points from 12 games, Lens are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 table, two points behind second-placed OGC Nice.

Meanwhile, Troyes were denied a third win on the spin last time out when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a dogged Stade Rennais side.

Prior to that, Laurent Batlles’ men claimed a 1-0 win over Nice to end their four-game winless run, before edging out Stade de Reims 2-1 away from home.

Troyes are currently 13th on the log after picking up 13 points from their opening 12 outings.

RC Lens vs Troyes Head-To-Head

Lens head into the game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 29 meetings between the teams. Troyes have picked up two fewer wins, while nine games have ended all square.

RC Lens Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Troyes Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

RC Lens vs Troyes Team News

RC Lens

Ignatius Ganago remains the only injury concern for the hosts as the Cameroonian forward has been sidelined through a knee problem.

Injured: Ignatius Ganago

Suspended: None

Troyes

Gerson Rodrigues, Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Tanguy Banhie-Zoukrou, Florian Tardeiu, Karim Azamoum and Metinho have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Gerson Rodrigues, Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Tanguy Banhie-Zoukrou, Florian Tardeiu, Karim Azamoum, Metinho

Suspended: None

RC Lens vs Troyes Predicted XI

RC Lens predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Kevin Danso, Facundo Medina, Jonathan Clauss, Cheick Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Wesley Said, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon, Adil Rami, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier, Issa Kabore, Romingue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone, Renaud Ripart, Yoann Tougzhar, Mama Balde

RC Lens vs Troyes Prediction

Lens have enjoyed a fine start to the season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the Ligue 1 table. They are unbeaten in all but one of their six home games this season and we are tipping them to steal a narrow win in this one.

Prediction: RC Lens 2-1 Troyes

