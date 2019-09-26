RCD Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid: 5 Men who were impressive for Diego Simeone | LaLiga 2019/20

RCD Mallorca v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Atletico Madrid travelled to the Iberostar Stadium on Wednesday to face RCD Mallorca in the LaLiga. Diego Simeone’s side had a blistering start to the new campaign but were without a win in any of their last 3 games. Following their 0-2 defeat away to Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid managed a 2-2 draw against Juventus at home in the UEFA Champions League. Last weekend, Celta Vigo visited the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and secured a 0-0 draw.

As such, Diego Simeone was desperate to get back to winning ways against Mallorca. The Argentine was still without Thomas Lemar and Sime Vrsaljko, both of whom are recovering from injuries. Alvaro Morata came off the bench against Celta Vigo and was available for selection. However, the Spaniard could only make the bench again.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI: Jan Oblak; Santiago Arias, Felipe, Stefan Savić, Renan Lodi; Koke, Thomas Partey, Saúl Ñíguez, Vitolo; Joao felix, Diego Costa.

As expected, Atletico started the game brighter and even took the lead through Diego Costa. The first half ended with Diego Simeone’s side leading 1-0. The visitors picked up the pace in the second half and doubled their lead through Joao Felix. The game ultimately ended 2-0 in Atletico Madrid’s favour.

Here are 5 men who were impressive for Atletico Madrid.

#5 Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey was impressive against Mallorca

The Ghanaian missed Atletico Madrid’s defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad as he was suffering from a hamstring injury, and after playing in both the Juventus and Celta Vigo game, Thomas Partey was selected in the starting eleven.

Partey went about his business silently all night, but his presence and work ethic ensured that the home side never gained control in the middle of the park. The Ghanaian closed down the opposition and was vital with his interceptions. He broke down their play and made quite a few crucial tackles on the pitch. Partey was very effective in his defensive role and helped his team win the game and secure a clean sheet.

