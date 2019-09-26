RCD Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid: 3 Reasons why Atletico Madrid won the game | LaLiga 2019/20

Dipansu Pandit FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 73 // 26 Sep 2019, 07:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RCD Mallorca v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Ahead of Wednesday’s visit to the Iberostar Stadium, Diego Simeone was expecting a solid response from his team. Atletico Madrid had been unable to win their last 3 games in all competitions ahead of their midweek tie against Mallorca.

In LaLiga, Simeone’s team had gathered just 1 point from their last 2 games and as a result, had to surrender their unbeaten record, as well as their place at the top of the LaLiga table.

The Argentine, as such, was targeting all 3 points against the side from the bottom half of the table, in order to get their season back on track and he named his first eleven accordingly.

Simeone started with Jan Oblak in goal, with Santiago Arias, Felipe, Stefan Savić and Renan Lodi making up the back four. The midfield consisted of Saúl Ñíguez, Koke, Thomas Partey and Vitolo, while in attack Diego Costa returned to the team to partner Joao Felix.

Atleti were the better team in the first half and deservedly took the lead through Costa in the 26th minute. After the break, Simeone’s men double their lead through Joao Felix and ultimately went on to win all 3 points on the day.

Here are 3 reasons why Atletico Madrid won the game.

#3 Resolute defending

RCD Mallorca v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Diego Simeone made a few changes to his backline for the game, keeping in mind player fatigue from the back to back games in recent days. However, his boys ensured that the manager did not regret his decision to rotate the team, as the backline stood up to Mallorca and came away with a vital clean sheet.

Atletico Madrid were the dominant team for much of the game, but the home side did break away on quite a few occasions. However, the visitors stayed compact at the back and denied Mallorca too many clear cut opportunities.

The home side came very close to scoring the equaliser after the break, only for Santiago Arias to make a goalline clearance. After Alvaro Morata’s red card, the team defended as a unit and were able to secure a precious clean sheet.

1 / 3 NEXT