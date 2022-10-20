Reading vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Reading and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 17 clash on Saturday (October 22).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Swansea City on Tuesday. They took a two-goal lead through Yakou Meite and Tom Ince, but a second-half fightback saw the Swans claim maximum points.

Bristol, meanwhile, triumphed 2-0 at West Brom in their last outing Joe Williams and Nahki Wells scored first-half goals to inspire the Robins to victory.

The win saw Nigel Pearson's side climb to 12th in the standings, having garnered 21 points from 16 games. Reading are two places and a point better off, having played a game less.

Reading vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 102 occasions and are evenly split down the middle, having each won 41 games.

Their most recent meeting in February saw Bristol claim a 2-1 home win.

Six of their last nine meetings have seen both teams find the back of the net.

Seven of their last nine games have produced at least three goals.

Bristol registered their first away clean sheet of the campaign in their 2-0 win over West Brom in midweek.

Reading have lost their last three games on the bounce and are winless in four outings.

Bristol have conceded at least twice in nine games this season, the most by any team in the Championship.

Reading vs Bristol City Prediction

Reading have not been at their best in recent weeks, winless in their last four games. Bristol have the opportunity to climb above their hosts with a win and will fancy their chances, having won their last two meetings in this fixture.

Bristol City FC @BristolCity



Another strong showing from the Cider Army on the road. Away day Fan Cam!Another strong showing from the Cider Army on the road. Away day Fan Cam! 🔊Another strong showing from the Cider Army on the road. 😍 https://t.co/aIa9mBOb7i

Reading could take advantage of the visitors' leaky defence, so the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Reading 2-2 Bristol City

Reading vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Six of their last nine meetings have seen both teams score.)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of their last nine meetings have produced at least three goals.)

Tip 4 - Reading to score 2+ goals (Bristol have conceded at least twice in eight of their 16 league games this season.)

