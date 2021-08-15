Reading vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Reading are set to host Bristol City on Tuesday in another round of the EFL Championship.

Reading began their Championship campaign with a trip to Stoke City which ended in defeat. Reading lost the game 3-2 after twice coming from behind to level the scores before conceding a late winner from Stoke's Sam Surridge.

Reading then suffered back-to-back defeats after losing 3-0 at home to Swansea City in the first round of the EFL Cup. Reading, however, won their first match of the league campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 home victory over Preston North End.

Bristol City have begun their campaign quite poorly as they have failed to win any of their three games so far.

A 1-1 draw against Blackpool on the opening day was followed by an EFL Cup exit after losing to Forest Green Rovers on penalties. Bristol City then lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough on Saturday in a Championship clash.

Reading vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 100 meetings between Reading and Bristol City in the past. Reading have 41 wins and Bristol City have 39 wins, while 20 of the games have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in February, with Reading getting a 2-0 away win. First-half goals from Lucas Joao and Michael Morrison handed Reading all three points on the day.

Reading Form Guide: W-L

Bristol City Form Guide: L-D

Reading vs Bristol City Team News

Reading

Yakou Meite and Felipe Araruna remain out as both sustained long-term injuries last season. Striker Lucas Joao is also unavailable as the Portuguese came off injured in Reading's game on Saturday.

Ovie Ejaria is a doubt for the game as the winger works his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna, Lucas Joao

Doubtful: Ovie Ejaria

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Antoine Semenyo and Joe Williams are both unavailable for selection as they are injured. Callum O'Dowda picked up a knock against Blackpool on the opening day and is a doubt for Tuesday's game.

Injured: Antoine Semenyo, Joe Williams

Doubtful: Callum O'Dowda

Suspended: None

Reading vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael; Andrew Yiadom, Liam Moore, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre; Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota; Ethan Bristow, John Swift, Femi Azeez; George Puscas

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Robert Atkinson, Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva; Andy King, Matthew James; Kasey Palmer, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin

First goal in City colours for the boyhood fan. @AndyKingy 🤝 pic.twitter.com/v1LiJqxuLi — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 14, 2021

Reading vs Bristol City Prediction

Reading lost their first two games of the campaign but managed to win their last game. Veljko Paunovic's men will be looking to build on the win and kickstart their campaign.

However, Bristol are yet to win this season and have now lost back-to-back games. Their winless run should extend to four matches when they visit Reading on Tuesday.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Bristol City

