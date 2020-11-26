Reading vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading’s draw with Millwall in midweek ended their four-game losing streak and kept them inside the top six.

A win against Bristol City would keep them in the playoff positions while anything less could see them drop out for the first time in over two months.

The visitors earned a good point away at Watford in midweek to keep them ahead of the Hornets and see them up into third place.

A win could potentially see them break into the automatic promotion spots once again and stretch their unbeaten run to five games.

Reading vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Reading have failed to beat Bristol City in their last three games and have beaten the Robins just once in their last six encounters.

Prior to this damp run, they had been on a seven-game winning streak over Saturday’s opponents.

This game will be the 23rd straight league game between the two opponents.

Historically, the records are neck-and-neck with both teams beating each other 39 times while drawing 20 of their counters.

Reading vs Bristol City Team News

Yakou Meite returned to the starting XI in midweek for the first time since his time on the sidelines, and he is likely to get the nod again for this game.

Andy Yiadom picked up an injury ahead of their midweek game with Millwall and is a doubt going into this one, with the same applying for George Puscas.

Michael Olise could be handed a start for the first time in a number of weeks.

Injured: Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Sam Baldock

Doubtful: Andy Yiadom

Suspended: None

Famara Diedhiou has been a menace for the visitors lately and could be handed a second consecutive start.

The Robins are struggling fitness-wise at the moment, naming only eight players on their bench in midweek instead of the full nine.

They will hope they can fill all the spots on the bench come this weekend's game.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Steven Sessegnon, Andi Weimann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Ovie Ejaria, Michael Olise, Lucas Joao, Yakou Miete

Bristol City predicted XI (5-3-2): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Taylor Moore, Tommy Rowe, Jay Dasilva, Callum O’Dowda, Adam Nagy, Jamie Paterson, Antoine Semenyo, Famara Diedhiou

Reading vs Bristol City Prediction

These two teams were in first and second place last month but now find themselves in slightly lower positions.

This promises to be a closely-fought game, although recent form hints that the visitors might have the edge over 90 minutes.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Bristol City