Reading vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10th 2022

Reading will host Coventry City at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday in another round of Championship football.

The home side have struggled for form in recent times after a positive start to their season. However, they returned to winning ways in their last game before the international break, beating Hull City 2-1 via a late own goal.

Reading have picked up 29 points from 21 games this season and currently sit 13th in the league table. They will be looking to build on their latest result and kick on with the rest of their campaign.

Coventry City, on the other hand, have come alive after an abysmal start to their season and are now pushing for the promotion playoff spots. They beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 in their last league outing with team top scorer Viktor Gyokeres scoring both goals for the Sky Blues.

The visitors sit 12th in the league standings with 29 points from 12 games. They will be looking to continue their good run of form when they play on Saturday.

Reading vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Reading and Coventry City. The hosts have won 28 of those games while the visitors have won 21 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture after going winless in their nine games prior.

Coventry are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only three of Reading's 10 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

The Sky Blues have played four away draws this season. Only Rotherham United, Swansea City and Watford have drawn more games on the road in the Championship so far.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Championship this season with a goal concession tally of 18.

Reading vs Coventry City Prediction

Reading's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that. They have, however, won just one of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Coventry City, meanwhile, are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last nine league games. They are undefeated in their last six games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Reading 0-1 Coventry City

Reading vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of Coventry's last 13 matches)

