Reading vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023 

Reading will host Hull City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday in another round of the Championship campaign.

The home team have endured a difficult run of results in the league since the turn of the year, although they remain hopeful of survival. They were beaten 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers last time out and could have no complaints after being second best for much of the game before a late red card to Mamadou Loum sealed their defeat.

Reading sit 16th in the Championship standings with 44 points picked so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally come Saturday.

Hull have had mixed results in the league of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 3-1 by league leaders Burnley in their last league outing and were already three goals down before substitute Ozan Tufan netted a late consolation goal.

The visitors have picked up 46 points from 37 games this season and sit 15th in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Reading vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 meetings between Reading and Hull City. Both sides have won 19 games apiece while their other 20 matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game winless run in this fixture.

Reading are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture and their last 12 across all competitions.

Only five of Hull's 12 league wins this season have come away from home.

The Tigers have kept just one clean sheet in their last six away matches.

The Royals have conceded 57 league goals this season. Only Queens Park Rangers and last-placed Wigan Athletic (58) have conceded more.

Reading vs Hull City Prediction

Reading are on a four-game losing streak and have won just two league games all year. They have lost their last two home games and will be looking to bounce back this weekend.

Hull are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are without a win in their last five away matches but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Hull City

Reading vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

