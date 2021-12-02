Reading vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Reading will welcome Hull City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium for a matchday 21 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Both sides will be looking to get maximum points to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap fight. The home side currently occupy 21st spot in the table and are just four points above the drop zone. Hull City are two spots higher on 21 points.

Reading come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away victory over Swansea City. Tom Dele-Bashiru, Andy Carroll and Danny Drinkwater all got on the scoresheet to guide the Royals to all three points.

Hull City @HullCity



🎟️ Fancy joining us in Berkshire? Tickets remain available! 👇



#hcafc | #theTigers 🔜 6⃣5⃣0⃣ tickets sold so far for this weekend's trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium! 🐯🎟️ Fancy joining us in Berkshire? Tickets remain available! 👇 🔜 6⃣5⃣0⃣ tickets sold so far for this weekend's trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium! 🐯🎟️ Fancy joining us in Berkshire? Tickets remain available! 👇#hcafc | #theTigers

Hull City secured maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Millwall last weekend. George Honeyman and Ryan Longman scored either side of Tom Bradshaw's goal to inspire the Tigers to the win.

Reading vs Hull City Head-to-Head

This will be the 56th meeting between the two sides and there is nothing to choose from between their respective head-to-head records.

They each have 18 wins apeice while 19 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in February 2020 when goals from Jordan Obita and Mallik Wilks saw both sides cancel each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Reading form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Hull City form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Reading vs Hull City Team News

Reading

Felipe Araruna (knee), Jahmari Clarke (ankle), Michael Morrison (leg), Andy Rinomhota (ankle), Tom McIntyre (foot), Yakou Meite (knee) and Lucas Joao (broken hip) are all unavailable for selection.

Ovie Ejaria and Liam Moore missed their last match against Swansea and will be out until mid-December due to injury.

Junior Hoilett is back in contention after being back in training, but a decision over his involvement will be made later.

Injuries: Felipe Araruna, Jahmari Clarke, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Andy Rinomhota, Ovie Ejaria, Liam Moore

Doubtful: Junior Hoilett

Suspension: None

Hull City

Tyler Smith (hamstring), Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Lewie Coyle (ankle) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Matt Smith also misses out due to injury while Josh Emmanuel will not make the game due to illness.

Injuries: Tyler Smith, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Josh Emmanuel

Reading vs Hull City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luke Southwood (GK); Abdul Rahman Baba, Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Andy Yiadom; Tyrell Ashcroft, Josh Laurent; Alen Halilovic, John Swift, Tom Dele-Bashiru; Andy Carroll

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nathan Baxter (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Reading vs Hull City Prediction

Hull City looked like surefire candidates for the drop a few weeks ago but a strong run of four consecutive victories has given them some breathing room. Reading's victory over the weekend also steered them clear of the drop but both sides need maximum points to put further distance between them and the chasing pack.

Reading have struggled on their own patch this season and are winless in 11 of their last 12 league games against Hull City. We are backing that trend to continue in an away victory for the Yorkshire side with goals at both ends.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant