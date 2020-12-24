Reading vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading are set to play hosts to Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship game.
Reading come into this encounter following a 3-1 loss to Brentford last Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium.
A first-half brace from French winger Bryan Mbeumo and a goal from Denmark international Mathias Jensen ensured victory for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Attacker Sone Aluko scored the consolation goal for Reading.
Luton Town, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Bournemouth last Saturday at the Kenilworth Road. Jason Tindall's Bournemouth fielded the likes of Dominic Solanke and David Brooks in attack but were unable to find the net against Luton Town.
Reading vs Luton Town Head-to-Head
In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Luton Town have won two games and lost three.
The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Luton Town beating Reading 1-0. A first-half goal from winger Jordan Clark secured the win for Luton Town.
Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L
Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-D
Reading vs Luton Town Team News
Reading have a few injury issues. Left-back Omar Richards, winger Yakou Meite, Portugal international Lucas Joao, and right-back Andy Yiadom are out for this match.
Romanian attacker George Puscas, midfielder John Swift and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna are also out due to injuries.
Injured: Omar Richards, George Puscas, Lucas Joao, Andy Yiadom, John Swift, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will be unable to call upon the services of defender James Bree and midfielder Eunan O'Kane.
Injured: James Bree, Eunan O'Kane
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Reading vs Luton Town Predicted XI
Reading Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Tomas Esteves, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Alfa Semedo, Sam Baldock, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria
Luton Town Predicted XI (5-3-2): James Shea, Martin Cranie, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Berry, Danny Hylton, James Collins
Reading vs Luton Town Prediction
Reading sit eighth in the league table, and have one of the best young talents in the Championship in Michael Olise. The 19-year-old has been highly impressive this season, and has been linked with Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City.
Luton Town, on the other hand, sit 14th in the league table. They have done well with their limited resources, with veteran striker James Collins leading the line for Luton Town.
Reading were without the likes of Lucas Joao against Brentford, and Olise will have to step up again in this match. Veljko Paunovic's side might just edge past Luton Town on Saturday.
Prediction: Reading 1-0 Luton Town
Also Read: Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21Published 24 Dec 2020, 18:28 IST