Reading vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Reading are set to play hosts to Luton Town at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday in their next EFL Championship game.

Reading come into this encounter following a 3-1 loss to Brentford last Saturday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

A first-half brace from French winger Bryan Mbeumo and a goal from Denmark international Mathias Jensen ensured victory for Thomas Frank's Brentford. Attacker Sone Aluko scored the consolation goal for Reading.

Luton Town, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Bournemouth last Saturday at the Kenilworth Road. Jason Tindall's Bournemouth fielded the likes of Dominic Solanke and David Brooks in attack but were unable to find the net against Luton Town.

Reading vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

In five head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Luton Town have won two games and lost three.

𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑪𝑯 𝑭𝑨𝑪𝑻



Our next guests @LutonTown were the first ever visitors to a competitive game at Madejski Stadium!



We'll be hoping to replicate the result on Boxing Day. Do you remember who our goalscorers were back on that day in 1998? #REALUT pic.twitter.com/UK7z6QRkfZ — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 23, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Luton Town beating Reading 1-0. A first-half goal from winger Jordan Clark secured the win for Luton Town.

Reading form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-W-L-L

Luton Town form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-L-D

Reading vs Luton Town Team News

Reading have a few injury issues. Left-back Omar Richards, winger Yakou Meite, Portugal international Lucas Joao, and right-back Andy Yiadom are out for this match.

Romanian attacker George Puscas, midfielder John Swift and Brazilian midfielder Felipe Araruna are also out due to injuries.

Injured: Omar Richards, George Puscas, Lucas Joao, Andy Yiadom, John Swift, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Luton Town manager Nathan Jones will be unable to call upon the services of defender James Bree and midfielder Eunan O'Kane.

Injured: James Bree, Eunan O'Kane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rafael Cabral, Tom Holmes, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Tomas Esteves, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota, Alfa Semedo, Sam Baldock, Michael Olise, Ovie Ejaria

Luton Town Predicted XI (5-3-2): James Shea, Martin Cranie, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Luke Berry, Danny Hylton, James Collins

🔐 𝙇𝙊𝘾𝙆-𝘿𝙊𝙒𝙉 🎩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



8️⃣ clean sheets in the 1️⃣4️⃣ games Tom Lockyer has started for club and country this season 👏 #COYH pic.twitter.com/T1Pii71BNx — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) December 21, 2020

Reading vs Luton Town Prediction

Reading sit eighth in the league table, and have one of the best young talents in the Championship in Michael Olise. The 19-year-old has been highly impressive this season, and has been linked with Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City.

Luton Town, on the other hand, sit 14th in the league table. They have done well with their limited resources, with veteran striker James Collins leading the line for Luton Town.

Reading were without the likes of Lucas Joao against Brentford, and Olise will have to step up again in this match. Veljko Paunovic's side might just edge past Luton Town on Saturday.

Prediction: Reading 1-0 Luton Town

