Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are set to play hosts to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday at Ashton Gate in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Bristol City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Preston North End last Saturday at Deepdale.

A first-half penalty from midfielder Daniel Johnson was enough to secure the victory for Alex Neil's Preston North End side.

Wycombe Wanderers, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Queens Park Rangers last Saturday at Adams Park.

An own goal from right-back Jason McCarthy put QPR ahead in the first half, but a late second-half goal from young midfielder Anis Mehmeti for Wycombe Wanderers ensured a draw.

Full time: Wycombe 1-1 QPR



The Chairboys earn a point from Mehmeti’s late equaliser, his first goal in professional football. #WYCvQPR pic.twitter.com/DbrmmTc2x0 — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) December 19, 2020

Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even, with Bristol City having won one game and Wycombe Wanderers winning the other.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2016 in the first round of the EFL Cup, with Bristol City beating Wycombe Wanderers 1-0. A first-half goal from striker Tammy Abraham, now a Chelsea regular and an England international, secured the win for Bristol City.

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: L-W-L-L-L

Wycombe Wanderers form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-L-L-D

Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Bristol City manager Dean Holden will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt, attacker Jamie Paterson, defender Jay Dasilva, centre-backs Alfie Mawson and Nathan Baker, defender Steven Sessegnon, Austria international Andreas Weimann and midfielders Liam Walsh and Joe Williams.

Injured: Chris Brunt, Jamie Paterson, Jay Dasilva, Alfie Mawson, Nathan Baker, Steven Sessegnon, Andreas Weimann, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wycombe Wanderers could be without midfielders Dominic Gape, Dennis Adeniran and Curtis Thompson. Defender Anthony Stewart and centre-back Ryan Tafazolli are also doubts. Midfielder Alex Pattison is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Dominic Gape, Dennis Adeniran, Curtis Thompson, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli

Suspended: Alex Pattison

Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Taylor Moore, Jack Hunt, Han-Noah Massengo, Adam Nagy, Callum O'Dowda, Tommy Rowe, Nahki Wells, Chris Martin

Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop, Jack Grimmer, Josh Knight, Jason McCarthy, Darius Charles, Garath McCleary, David Wheeler, Nick Freeman, Daryl Horgan, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Scott Kashket

Bristol City vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Bristol City have not enjoyed a good run of form, and have lost four of their last five games. They sit ninth in the league table, and manager Dean Holden has a challenge ahead as their injury list mounts.

Wycombe Wanderers, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the league table. They have done well with their resources, and have proved that they are not pushovers despite their surprise promotion. With a little luck, the Chairboys could have been in a better position by now.

Bristol City will be keen to get back on the winning track, and while it will not be an easy match against Wycombe Wanderers, they should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

