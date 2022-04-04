Reading vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship

Reading host Stoke City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both having contrasting seasons so far.
Reading are currently 21st in the league, five points above the relegation zone. Paul Ince's side are unbeaten in their last three games, however have won only one of their last six fixtures. They will hope to continue their momentum by picking up a win against Stoke on Tuesday.
Stoke City, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the table, ten points off the top 6. Michael O'Neill's side have been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Reading on Tuesday.
Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.
Reading vs Stoke City Head-to-Head
Stoke City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Reading, having won two of them.
Stoke came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Nick Powell, Sam Surridge and Jacob Brown scored to secure the victory on the night, with John Swift and Liam Moore getting on the scoresheet for Reading.
Reading Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L
Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D
Reading vs Stoke City Team News
Reading
Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Karl Hein, Yakou Meite, Dejan Tetek and Felipe Araruna are all out injured.
Injured: Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Karl Hein, Yakou Meite, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Stoke City
Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Sheffield United last time out. Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are all still unavailable due to injury.
Injured: Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell, Harry Souttar
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Reading vs Stoke City Predicted XI
Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrisson, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao
Stoke City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Bonham; Josh Tymon, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen; D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Mario Vrancic, Jacob Brown; Josh Maja
Reading vs Stoke City Prediction
Despite both teams being in similar form recently, it is hard to see Reading coming away with anything from this game.
We predict a tight contest, with Stoke picking up the victory.
Prediction: Reading 1-2 Stoke City