Reading vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship

Reading host Stoke City at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday, with both having contrasting seasons so far.

Reading are currently 21st in the league, five points above the relegation zone. Paul Ince's side are unbeaten in their last three games, however have won only one of their last six fixtures. They will hope to continue their momentum by picking up a win against Stoke on Tuesday.

Stoke City, on the other hand, are currently 13th in the table, ten points off the top 6. Michael O'Neill's side have been in decent form of late, having lost only one of their last five games. They will look to climb up the table with a win against Reading on Tuesday.

Reading FC @ReadingFC "That's what the fans want, they want the players to fight.



"They’ve not had this fight all season and now suddenly they are fighting every game and they’ve put themselves in a great position to stay in this league but we’ve got a long way to go." "That’s what the fans want, they want the players to fight."They’ve not had this fight all season and now suddenly they are fighting every game and they’ve put themselves in a great position to stay in this league but we’ve got a long way to go."

Both teams will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Reading vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Stoke City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Reading, having won two of them.

Stoke came away as 3-2 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Nick Powell, Sam Surridge and Jacob Brown scored to secure the victory on the night, with John Swift and Liam Moore getting on the scoresheet for Reading.

Reading Form Guide: D-W-D-L-L

Stoke City Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Reading vs Stoke City Team News

Halilovic will be a huge miss for Reading

Reading

Reading will have a host of players missing for the game on Tuesday. Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Karl Hein, Yakou Meite, Dejan Tetek and Felipe Araruna are all out injured.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Karl Hein, Yakou Meite, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Sheffield United last time out. Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell and Harry Souttar are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Lewis Baker, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Nick Powell, Harry Souttar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reading vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Stoke City FC 🇺🇦 @stokecity



Watch The Sit Down with Phil Jagielka now on Stoke City+.



#SCFC Your Sunday evening viewing is here 🍿Watch The Sit Down with Phil Jagielka now on Stoke City+. Your Sunday evening viewing is here 🍿Watch The Sit Down with Phil Jagielka now on Stoke City+.#SCFC 🔴⚪️

Reading Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Orjan Nyland; Tom McIntyre, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrisson, Andy Yiadom; Danny Drinkwater, Josh Laurent; Ovie Ejaria, John Swift, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao

Stoke City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jack Bonham; Josh Tymon, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Phil Jagielka, Ben Wilmot; Jordan Thompson, Joe Allen; D'Margio Wright-Phillips, Mario Vrancic, Jacob Brown; Josh Maja

Reading vs Stoke City Prediction

Despite both teams being in similar form recently, it is hard to see Reading coming away with anything from this game.

We predict a tight contest, with Stoke picking up the victory.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Stoke City

