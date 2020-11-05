Reading vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Table-toppers Reading missed the chanced to extend their lead at the summit of the Championship as they fell to a 3-0 loss at home to Preston North End on Wednesday evening.

They now lead the way by just three points, having lost their last two games.

Stoke City will be looking to capitalise on their opponents' slumped form, especially after they cruelly conceded an injury time winner to lose 3-2 to Watford in midweek.

This will be quite a poignant game for the Potters who could close in on the top six with a win but also be subjected to the bottom half with a defeat.

"We weren't at our best tonight and we have to learn from it. We have to acknowledge the defeat, feel the pain, absorb it and channel it positively into a performance on Saturday." 💬 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) November 4, 2020

Reading vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

The last four games between these two teams have ended in a draw.

Reading haven’t beaten Stoke, though, since April 2006 – eight meetings ago.

However, Reading are unbeaten in 11 home games against Stoke – a run stretching back to November 1998.

This will be the ninth game between the two in the re-branded EFL Championship, with the Potters winning four and drawing the other four.

Reading have beaten Stoke on 17 occasions in their history, drawn 17 times and lost 18.

Reading vs Stoke City Team News

Tom McIntyre could be handed his second start after being called into the starting XI on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Royals fans wait to see whether Ovie Ejaria is fit enough to come back into the squad in time for the weekend, with the same applying for Yakou Miete

Injured: Andy Yiadom, Felipe Araruna, John Swift, Sam Baldock

Doubtful: Ovie Ejaria, Yakou Miete

Suspended: None

Nathan Collins is unlikely to be called into the squad as he nurses his hamstring injury while first choice goalkeeper Adam Davies has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Injured: Joe Allen , Ryan Shawcross , Thibauld Verlinden, Sam Clucas, James Chester, Adam Davies

Doubtful: Nathan Collins

Suspended: None

H A N D S 🙌#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/MyDsP7qKBE — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) November 4, 2020

Reading vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Reading predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Rafael Cabral, Tomas Esteves, Michael Morrison, Tom McIntyre, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Alfa Semedo, Michael Olise, Lucas Joao, Sone Aluko

Stoke City predicted XI (5-3-2): Angus Gunn, Tommy Smith, Danny Batth, Harry Souttar, Morgan Fox, James McClean, Jordan Thompson, John Obi Mikel, Tyrese Campbell, Lee Gregory, Steven Fletcher

Reading vs Stoke City Prediction

Both squads are fairly balanced with positives and negatives in each side.

Stoke’s absentees may hurt their hunt for the three points but, aside from their last outing, the Potters' defensive efforts of late have been pretty astute. They should have enough to keep the league leaders at bay for long periods of the game, leading to a draw.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Stoke City