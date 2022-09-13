Reading vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2022-23 

Reading will host Sunderland at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday night in the Championship.

The Royals have enjoyed a largely solid start to their season. After a 4-0 trouncing against Sheffield United a fortnight ago, Reading returned to winning ways with a 2-1 home win over Stoke City via a brace from Lucas Joao.

Reading are third in the league table with 15 points from eight games. They are just two points behind league leaders Sheffield United and will look to leapfrog them with a win on Wednesday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have had mixed results on their return to the Championship. They were beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough in their last league outing, failing to find their way back into the game after falling behind in the opening 30 minutes.

The Black Cats are eighth in the Championship standings with 11 points. They will now look to return to winning ways in this game.

Reading vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Reading and Sunderland. The hosts have won nine of those games, while Sunderland have won two fewer.

There have been five draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

Reading Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Reading vs Sunderland Team News

Reading

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of their midweek clash, including Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Femi Azeez and Naby Sarr. Yakou Meite is recovering from a calf injury and could also miss out.

Injured: Scott Dann, Liam Moore, Ovie Ejaria, Femi Azeez, Naby Sarr

Doubtful: Yakou Meite

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland

Dennis Cirkin came off injured last time out and is a major doubt for this one. Ross Stewart remains out with an injury and will not play on Wednesday.

Injured: Ross Stewart

Doubtful: Dennis Cirkin

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Reading vs Sunderland Predicted XIs

Reading (3-5-2): Joe Lumley; Tom Holmes, Sam Hutchinson, Tom McIntyre; Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Tyrese Formah, Junior Hoilett; Thomas Ince, Lucas Joao

Sunderland (3-4-2-1): Anthony Patterson; Luke O'Nien, Danny Batth, Ajibola-Joshua Alese; Lynden Gooch, Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Jack Clarke; Alex Pritchard, Amad Diallo; Ellis Simms

Reading vs Sunderland Prediction

Reading have won all but one of their last five games and are in solid form at the moment. They have won all three home games this season and will fancy their chances here.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last seven across competitions. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Sunderland

Edited by Bhargav