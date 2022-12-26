Reading vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 27th 2022

Reading will host Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side have had their struggles after a decent start to their season but remain hopeful for a place in the playoffs. They were beaten 3-2 by Birmingham City last time out and were already three goals down before Lucas Joao and Thomas Ince reduced the deficit late in the game.

Reading sit 12th in the league table with 32 points from 23 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Swansea City have endured a difficult run of form in recent weeks, falling behind in the race for promotion. However, they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Coventry City last time out, with Joel Piroe, Jay Fulton and Liam Cullen getting on the scoresheet in the final 25 minutes of the game to overturn a three-goal deficit.

The visitors have also picked up 32 points this season but sit a place above their midweek opponents in the league table and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Tuesday.

Reading vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 87 meetings between Reading and Swansea. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 35 times. There have been 18 draws between the two sides.

The home side have won just one of their last 21 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2009.

Swansea are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Reading have picked up 22 points on home turf in the league this season. Only three teams have picked up more.

The Swans have conceded 32 league goals this season, the highest in the top half of the Championship standings.

Only three of the Royals' 11 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Reading vs Swansea City Prediction

Reading's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will aim to bounce back here. They have, however, won just two of their last five home games and could struggle here.

Swansea are winless in their last seven league games. They have particularly struggled away from home this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Reading 2-1 Swansea City

Reading vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Reading

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last five matchups)

