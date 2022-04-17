Reading vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship continues this week and will see Reading host Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium on Monday night.

Reading further strengthened their chances of survival on Friday as they beat Sheffield United 2-1 at Bramall Lane. Lucas Joao opened the scoring early in the game before the Blades drew level in additional time. Paul Ince's men, however, regrouped to reclaim the lead minutes later and clinch all three points.

The home side now sit 21st in the Championship with 40 points from 42 games. They are nine points clear of the drop zone and will be looking to further widen that gap this week.

Swansea City played out a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Barnsley last time out. After falling behind early in the second half, Oliver Ntcham scored a long-range equalizer minutes after his introduction to secure a point for the Swans.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with 58 points. They will be looking to continue their strong run this weekend as they make a late push for the playoffs.

Reading vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

There have been 85 meetings between Reading and Swansea City. Both teams have 34 wins apiece, while the other 17 matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November, which Reading won 3-2.

Reading Form Guide: W-L-W-D-W

Swansea City Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Reading vs Swansea City Team News

Reading

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of injured personnel ahead of Monday's game, including Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite, John Swift and Scott Dann.

Injured: Alen Halilovic, Andy Rinomhota, Dejan Tetek, Felipe Araruna, Yakou Meite, John Swift, Scott Dann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Flynn Downes has begun recovery from an injury he sustained earlier this month and is a doubt for Monday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Flynn Downes

Suspended: None

Reading vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Reading Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orjan Nyland; Abdul Baba Rahman, Thomas Holmes, Michael Morrison, Andy Yiadom; Ovie Ejaria, Tom McIntyre, Danny Drinkwater, Tom Ince; Lucas Joao, Josh Laurent

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Andrew Fisher; Ben Cabango, Kyle Naughton, Joel Latibeaudiere; Cyrus Christie, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning; Joel Piroe, Hannes Wolf; Michael Obafemi

Reading vs Swansea City Prediction

Reading have lost just one of their last six games after going on a three-game losing streak at the beginning of March. They have won two of their last three home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage on Monday.

Swansea City are in inspired form, going unbeaten in their last six games. They have won their last three games on the road and should make it four out of four next week.

Prediction: Reading 1-2 Swansea City

