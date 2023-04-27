Reading vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29, 2023

Reading and Wigan Athletic go head-to-head at the Madejski Stadium in a thrilling EFL Championship bottom-of-the-table clash on Saturday (April 29). With two games to go, the Latics are four points away from safety and head into the weekend needing a win to keep their slim survival hopes alive.

Reading suffered a huge blow in their race against the drop, as they lost 2-1 to Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday. Noel Hunt’s men have gone 11 games without a win, losing six, since the start of March.

With 43 points from 44 games, Reading are 22nd in the Championship, one point behind Huddersfield Town just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Wigan kept their survival fate in their own hands with a 2-1 win over Millwall at the weekend. That followed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on April 14, which snapped their three-game losing streak.

Wigan remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, picking up 40 points from 45 games.

Reading vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

The spoils have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both sides claiming 19 wins apiece from their 49 previous meetings.

Reading are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Wigan, claiming five wins, since November 2016.

With last Saturday’s result against Millwall, the Latics have picked up successive wins for the first time since September.

Reading are winless in 11 outings since a 3-1 win over Blackpool on February 25.

Hunt’s men are on a run of four draws at home since a 1-0 defeat against Millwall in March.

Reading vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

While Reading have been solid at home in recent weeks, Wigan have picked up some late-season form and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling. However, Reading should make use of their home advantage and hold out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Reading 1-1 Wigan

Reading vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in seven of Reading’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last ten outings.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes