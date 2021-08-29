Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as Dani Carvajal fires visitors to glory | La Liga 2021-22 

A second-half strike by Dani Carvajal saw Real Madrid pick up a narrow 1-0 victory away to Real Betis on Saturday.

The visitors made two changes to the side that was held to a 3-3 draw by Levante last week. Vinicius Junior was rewarded for his brilliant cameo off the bench with a start, while Miguel Gutierrez made his first start of the season. Eden Hazard and Nacho were the two men to make way.

Real Madrid had their first chance of the game when Karim Benzema shot wide from close range in the sixth minute. Rui Silva then saved a shot from Eder Militao in the eighth minute.

Four minutes later, Nabir Fekir forced Thibaut Courtois into a fine save from a freekick. That was as good as it got in terms of goalmouth action in a relatively cagey first half.

Real Madrid thought they took the lead through Benzema seven minutes after the restart, but the Frenchman saw his strike ruled out due to offside.

They broke the deadlock just past the hour mark through Dani Carvajal. Vinicius Junior showed great determination to keep the ball in play at the byline and found Benzema, who teed up Carvajal at the back post.

The right-back made no mistake, rifling the ball into the bottom corner with an exquisite volley for his first goal in almost two years.

😃🤳 @DaniCarvajal92: "Good evening from the Benito Villamarín, #RMFans! It was a very tough match. We're very happy to get the three points, to go into the international break with a win, and for the goal. I dedicate it to you, and we will see you soon at the Santiago Bernabéu!" pic.twitter.com/ayH05Xkbnv — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 28, 2021

The hosts had a golden chance to equalize at the death. However, Martin Montoya spurned his opportunity in the sixth minute of injury time by shooting straight at Courtois.

The victory temporarily took Real Madrid to the top of the table ahead of the international break.

Here is a rundown of how Carlo Ancelotti's side fared in the clash at the Andalusians.

Real Madrid player ratings against Real Betis

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

The Real Madrid goalkeeper was on hand to thwart the hosts whenever he was called into action. His last-gasp save in injury time helped his side secure the win.

Miguel Gutierrez - 7/10

The 20-year-old was useful at both ends for Real Madrid. His bursting runs down the left flank saw him create two chances for his teammates. He also made five interceptions and two clearances.

Gutierrez was shown a yellow card just before halftime.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

The former Bayern Munich man was deployed to the heart of defense alongside Eder Militao. He made three interceptions and two clearances, boasting a passing accuracy of 84.4%.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Eder Militao had two shots in the game, with one hitting the target. He also performed his defensive duties admirably to help Real Madrid keep a clean sheet.

Dani Carvajal - 8.5/10

Dani Carvajal broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal 16 minutes into the second half. He also made three interceptions and two tackles in what was a prime display from the Spain international.

💬⚽️ @DaniCarvajal92: "I haven’t felt this good in a long time. It’s a great feeling. I worked hard on recovery to make it back for the second matchday. I was a bit tired at the end of the match, which is normal with such an intense rhythm. We're very happy for the win." pic.twitter.com/i14IBODNec — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 28, 2021

Isco - 6/10

Isco started for the second consecutive game but was not as effective as he was last week. The 29-year-old created just one chance before he was replaced by Lucas Vazquez in the 66th minute.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Casemiro did not offer much in an attacking sense, but he was at his pristine best in shielding the defense. The Brazil international made four tackles and three clearances in addition to getting booked in injury time.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Federico Valverde posted a passing accuracy of 84.3% and did not hit the target with his sole shot on the night.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

The lively Brazilian did not repeat his heroics from last week but still played a key role in Real Madrid's goal with his tenacity. He was replaced by Eden Hazard with 12 minutes to go.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

Karim Benzema provided the assist for Real Madrid's winner

Karim Benzema continues to excel in his role as Real Madrid's talisman and once again made a difference. He had a goal ruled out for offside before turning provider for the match-winner.

Gareth Bale - 5.5/10

Gareth Bale was relatively quiet in the 66 minutes he spent on the field and did not muster a single shot before being replaced by Marco Asensio.

Substitutes

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

Lucas Vazquez spent 24 minutes on the field and played his role in helping Real Madrid maintain their lead.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Marco Asensio put in a defensive shift in the time he spent on the field. He made three interceptions, although he failed to hit the target with any of his two shots.

Eden Hazard - 6/10

The Belgium international spent only 12 minutes on the field but had an eventful cameo. He forced a save from Rui Silva with his sole shot on target, created a chance and was also booked just three minutes after coming on.

Rodrygo - 5/10

The Brazilian came on with seven minutes to go and ended the night with a pass accuracy of 90%.

