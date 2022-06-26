Real Betis and Celta Vigo interested in 23-year-old Barcelona player looking for more senior opportunities - Reports

Real Betis and Celta Vigo have enquired about the possibility of signing Inaki Pena from Barcelona this summer, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Pena joined Barcelona's youth setup from Villarreal's academy in 2012. He has since risen through the ranks at the club and made over 60 appearances for the Catalans' reserve team.

The goalkeeper has also featured in the Spanish giants' matchday squad on several occasions. However, he is yet to make his senior debut for the club.

Pena spent the second half of last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray. He made eight appearances across all competitions for the Istanbul outfit, including their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Blaugrana.

As the shot-stopper prepares to return to Camp Nou following an impressive stint in Turkey, he wants clarity regarding his role in the team. He has set his eyes on becoming Marc-Andre ter Stegen's deputy, according to the aforementioned source.

Relevo @relevo



El portero acaba contrato en 2023 y quiere ser segundo de Ter Stegen. De lo contrario, intentará salir del club.



La situación de Neto lo complica.



@MatteMoretto 🤝 @tjuanmarti 🤝 @albert_roge El futuro de Iñaki Peña, en el aire.El portero acaba contrato en 2023 y quiere ser segundo de Ter Stegen. De lo contrario, intentará salir del club.La situación de Neto lo complica. El futuro de Iñaki Peña, en el aire. 📌 El portero acaba contrato en 2023 y quiere ser segundo de Ter Stegen. De lo contrario, intentará salir del club.📌 La situación de Neto lo complica.@MatteMoretto 🤝 @tjuanmarti 🤝 @albert_roge https://t.co/TuQdo8dSiv

Xavi's side may be prepared to make the Spaniard their second-choice goalkeeper. However, they would have to move Neto, who has a contract until 2023, on first.

Like Neto, Pena also has his contract with Barcelona expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season. He will look to leave the club this summer if he is not made their second-choice goalkeeper, as per the report.

The 23-year-old could sign a contract extension with the Catalans and move away on loan for the season. He could also put an end to his 10-year association with the La Liga giants.

Meanwhile, Real Betis and Celta Vigo have been credited with an interest in Pena. The Spanish duo have already asked about his availability if the report is to be believed.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ ) Inaki Peña will ask to leave Barcelona if he isn’t Ter Stegen’s back up in the coming season, and Neto’s exit situation is complicated as of right now. Celta Vigo and Beria have made initial enquiries over Peña. #Transfers 🧤 ) Inaki Peña will ask to leave Barcelona if he isn’t Ter Stegen’s back up in the coming season, and Neto’s exit situation is complicated as of right now. Celta Vigo and Beria have made initial enquiries over Peña. @relevo (🌕) Inaki Peña will ask to leave Barcelona if he isn’t Ter Stegen’s back up in the coming season, and Neto’s exit situation is complicated as of right now. Celta Vigo and Beria have made initial enquiries over Peña. @relevo #Transfers 🧤

However, it is unclear whether they want to sign Pena on loan or permanently. It thus remains to be seen where the future lies for the former Villarreal youth star.

Neto refusing to leave Barcelona

The Catalans signed Neto from Valencia for around €26 million in 2019. The Brazil international has since made 21 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Barcelona are said to be prepared to part ways with the 32-year-old during the ongoing transfer window. However, the player is unwilling to move away from Camp Nou this summer, according to SPORT.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Neto has told Barcelona that he will not leave this summer. He has rejected all of the offers he has received, and wants to stay until 2023. Everyone at the club was surprised, as well as his agents. Neto has told Barcelona that he will not leave this summer. He has rejected all of the offers he has received, and wants to stay until 2023. Everyone at the club was surprised, as well as his agents.— @sport https://t.co/qvBtKYaNE1

Neto has reportedly informed Blaugrana that he will not leave this summer. He is also said to have rejected all the offers that have come his way so far.

