Real Betis vs Aris Limassol Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Real Betis and Aris Limassol return to action in Group C of the UEFA Europa League when they go head-to-head at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday.

The Spanish outfit head into the game unbeaten in their last 10 outings and will look to extend their lead at the top of the group.

Real Betis turned in another solid team performance last Saturday when they picked up a 2-0 victory over Mallorca in the Spanish La Liga.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men have now won four games on the bounce across all competitions, a run which has seen them rise to sixth place in the La Liga standings.

Betis now turn their attention to the Europa League, victories over Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in their last two outings have seen them rise to first place in Group C, having kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 opening-day loss against Rangers on September 21.

Aris Limassol, on the other hand, maintained their lead at the top of the Cyprus top-fight table last time out courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Nea Salamina.

Aleksey Shpilevski’s men have now won their last four league outings, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss against Apollon Limassol on September 30.

However, just one win and two defeats in their three Europa League matches have seen Aris Limassol rooted to the bottom of Group C, one point behind third-placed Rangers.

Real Betis vs Aris Limassol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Real Betis claiming a 1-0 victory when they first met back in October’s reverse fixture.

Pellegrini’s men are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in their last 10 outings, picking up six wins and four draws since September’s 1-0 loss against Rangers.

Aris Limassol have won five of their last six matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 defeat against Betis on October 26 being the exception.

Real Betis are unbeaten at home this season, picking up five wins and two draws in their seven games at the Estadio Benito Villamarin across all competitions.

Aris Limassol have lost just one of their last five away matches while picking up three wins and one draw since the start of September.

Real Betis vs Aris Limassol Prediction

While Aris Limassol will be looking to carry on their fine domestic form into the Europa League and move from the bottom of the table, they have their work cut out against a Real Betis side who are currently firing on all cylinders.

Pellegrini has done an outstanding job on his side so far this season and we fancy the Spanish outfit coming away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-1 Aris Limassol

Real Betis vs Aris Limassol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Betis’ last seven games)

Tip 3: First to score - Real Betis (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last six outings)