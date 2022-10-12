Real Betis vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2022

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Real Betis lock horns with Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday.

Real Betis vs AS Roma Preview

AS Roma are currently in sixth place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Giallorossi edged Lecce to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have slumped after a strong start to their league campaign. The Andalusian outfit played out a 0-0 stalemate against Real Valladolid over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a flawless record against AS Roma and have won both the matches that have been played between the two teams so far.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last three matches against Italian teams at home, with their previous such game against AC Milan in 2018 ending in a draw.

AS Roma have lost their last three away games against Spanish opponents, with the defeats coming against three different opponents - Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in the UEFA Europa League group stage and have won their last two such home games in the competition.

AS Roma have lost two consecutive away games in the UEFA Europa League and have not lost three matches in a row away from home in the competition since 1993.

AS Roma have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last 22 matches away from home in Europe - a run that started in 2018.

Real Betis vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have won two consecutive games in the Serie A but are yet to step up on the European front. The Italians have shown signs of improvement this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Real Betis have been impressive under Manuel Pellegrini this season and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Real Betis 2-2 AS Roma

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Real Betis vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Roma to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolo Zaniolo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes