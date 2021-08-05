Real Betis vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

AS Roma are back in action with another club friendly this weekend as they take on Real Betis this weekend. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

AS Roma have not been at their best this year and have a point to prove on Saturday. The Italian giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Sevilla last weekend and will want to bounce back in this match.

Real Betis, on the other hand, have consistently punched above their weight in recent years and will want to prove their mettle against AS Roma. The Andalusian outfit suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Almeria and will need to step up in this fixture.

Real Betis vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

Real Betis have never played a game against AS Roma and will want to create history with a victory this weekend. The Spaniards have experience against big teams and have good players in their ranks.

AS Roma cannot afford another poor season and will need to justify their potential this year. The Romans have won three of their last five games and are in good form at the moment.

Real Betis form guide: L-W-L-L-W

AS Roma form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Real Betis vs AS Roma Team News

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Real Betis have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal this weekend. The Andalusians will likely name a strong attacking team against AS Roma.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AS Roma have a strong squad

AS Roma

Nicolo Zaniolo missed most of last season with an injury but has recovered in time for the start of AS Roma's new Serie A campaign. The Italians have an excellent squad and will have to be at their best this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Martin Montoya; Victor Camarasa, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Diego Lainez; Borja Iglesias

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Bryan Reynolds, Roger Ibanez, Marash Kambulla, Riccardo Calafiori; Edoardo Bove, Ebrima Darboe; Nicolo Zaniolo, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephan El Shaarawy; Borja Mayoral

Real Betis vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have been in good form in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last eight games. The Italian outfit did suffer a few heavy defeats last year and will need to be more robust this season.

Real Betis have pulled off a fair share of upsets in recent years and will want to secure another stunning result this weekend. AS Roma are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 AS Roma

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi