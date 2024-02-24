Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque giants edged Girona to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Andalusian outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Dinamo Zagreb last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 19 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 13 victories.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last four matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga but did suffer their only such defeat during this period in the reverse fixture.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of their last three such games.

Athletic Bilbao are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against Andalusian sides in La Liga - Ernesto Valverde is yet to lose such a game during his tenure at the club.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have shown marked improvement under Ernesto Valverde this season and will be intent on securing a top-four finish. Alex Berenguer and Inaki Williams have been impressive this season and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Real Betis can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive recent record in this fixture. Athletic Bilbao are a much-improved side this season, however, and could secure a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Inaki Williams to score - Yes