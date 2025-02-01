Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque giants eased past Viktoria Plzen by a 3-1 margin in the UEFA Europa League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Andalusian outfit edged Mallorca to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Real Betis and have won 19 out of the last 48 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' 14 victories.

After a run of three defeats in four matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, Real Betis have lost only one of their last six such games in the competition, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 4-2 margin in August 2023.

After a run of three victories in four matches away from home against Real Betis in La Liga, Athletic Bilbao have been winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao have lost only one of their last nine matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga.

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on cementing their place in the top four. Nico Williams and Alex Berenguer have been impressive for their side and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Real Betis have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Athletic Bilbao are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

